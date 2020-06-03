Algeco's Acquisition Agreement With Balat Lapses

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Group, the leading modular space leasing business in Europe and Asia Pacific, announces that the acquisition agreement for Alquibalat, S.L. in Spain has lapsed.

The transaction was conditional upon the approval of the CNMC, the Spanish competition authority, having been obtained on or before 2 June 2020. The approval of the CNMC has not been obtained and so, in accordance with the terms of the acquisition agreement, the transaction has now automatically lapsed.

