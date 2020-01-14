Algenist Announces New Go-To Multitasking Vegan Collagen Treatment to Instantly Comfort and Improve Visibly Red, Sensitized Skin in 10 Days
Gentle restorative treatment keeps skin calm, soothed and hydrated directly at the source with patented Alguronic Acid from algae, exclusive Active Vegan CollagenTM and nourishing ingredients found in nature
GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenist, known for its ingredient-level discoveries and high-performance vegan formulations that deliver visible results in 10 days, targets visible redness, dryness and skin sensitivities with new GENIUS Collagen Calming Relief. Powered by patented Alguronic Acid + highly concentrated Active Vegan CollagenTM, calming Calendula, and soothing Edelweiss & Beta-Glucan from Oats, the new pro-recovery treatment is designed to provide a multi-pronged approach to visibly reduce the appearance of skin sensitivities, preserve moisture retention and restore bounce and resilience in 10 days. The brand describes it as a critical addition to skincare arsenals for S.O.S. flare-up moments when skin needs extra attention to instantly help calm skin directly at the source.
"We saw a need to create a go-to soothing redness-relief formula. Creating one with collagen was a priority as all of these concerns also cause thinning skin," explains CEO, Rose Fernandez. "So what a great idea – a multitasker. This is your go-to item for post-peel, hormonal flare-ups and anything related to redness or irritation. It can even be your moisturizer if you have sensitive skin. You shouldn't be without it."
A multitude of lifestyle and external factors can lead to flare ups of visibly red, sensitized skin – factors like traveling, chronic stress, flying, seasonal weather changes, cosmetic procedures, sun exposure, etc. While redness, dryness and irritation are the visible culprits of accelerated aging, there can also be invisible contributors like the breakdown of collagen and elastin beneath the skin's surface.* GENIUS Collagen Calming Relief has been formulated to address both the visible and invisible, leveraging Algenist's exclusive ingredient-level technology to help anyone address signs of sensitivity, retain moisture and topically promote healthy collagen levels.
"In addition to our exclusive Active Vegan CollagenTM and patented Alguronic Acid, we added soothing ingredients like Calendula, Beta-Glucan from Oats and Edelweiss to deliver instant comfort to skin showing signs of redness and sensitivity," shares VP of Product Development, Tammy Yaiser. "Formulating with ingredients inspired by nature gave us the opportunity to create our own apothecary-style product that combines a luxurious, sensorial experience with high-performance and fast results."
This product reinforces Algenist's stance on 100% clean, safe, vegan formulations, while remaining a pioneer in the industry addressing a top concern for aging skin: loss of natural collagen levels. Calming Relief shows the customer that there is a highly-concentrated Algenist plant-based collagen formula for any skincare need. What started with award-winning GENIUS Cream and Liquid Collagen expanded rapidly to fill in regimen gaps with Liquid Collagen Lip, Sleeping Collagen and now, Calming Relief.
KEY INGREDIENTS
- Patented Alguronic Acid: Naturally-sourced, sustainably-produced from algae to help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Helps fight environmental assaults that cause visible skin redness and sensitivities
- Active Vegan CollagenTM: Helps reduce visible signs of irritation-induced skin aging
- Alpine Plants (Edelweiss): Help soothe signs of sensitivity, reduce tightness, address itching, and help ease discomfort caused by wind, weather, professional skincare services, waxing and allergens
- Beta-Glucan from Oats: Naturally-occurring soothing active that has skin-fortifying benefits to provide immediate comfort and relief
- Calendula: Known for its ability to calm, soothe and reduce the appearance of redness
- Vitamin E: Protects from free radical damage that contributes to visible signs of aging
10 DAY CONSUMER STUDY RESULTS**
- 3 out of 4 respondents said redness in skin is visibly reduced
- 93% said skin texture feels soothed & comforted
- 87% said skin feels softer, silkier and healthier
- 86% said overall condition and moisture retention is improved with a healthy glow
- 84% said skin is smoother with reduced roughness
DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Apply to clean skin to help soothe and hydrate. Apply full-face or directly on rough patches or areas on the face twice daily or as needed.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: $58 on Algenist.com and exclusively in-store at Sephora
* https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047637406002491?via%3Dihub
** Results obtained following self-assessment of 86 women, using the product 2x daily. Individual results may vary.
