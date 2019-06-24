Algenist commits to 100% vegan formulations without compromising results

GLENDALE, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenist, the breakthrough brand known for its high-performance algae-based skincare, announces its roll-out of 100% vegan formulas without any added animal or animal-derived ingredients. With a rich heritage in biotechnology, Algenist has been passionately dedicated to uncovering the limitless potential of algae, one of the oldest and most nutrient-dense plants on the planet, to create clean, safe formulas that deliver 10-day visible results. Today, Algenist announces it has focused its expertise to maximize the use of vegan ingredients and renewable resources leveraging the newest innovations in green chemistry and green processing technologies.

"It's not a secret that global pollution is on the rise – our consumer is ever-aware of the environmental impact on her health and actively making lifestyle changes for the better. She prefers brands to also be environmentally and socially-conscious without compromising results," CEO, Rose Fernandez says. "Commitment and consistency are key. We aren't shying away from ingredients that work and we know to be safe under EU regulation. Rather, we are committed to holding ourselves accountable to finding alternative plant sources to ensure that our luxury formulas are safe and effective while still leveraging our sustainable use of algae across all categories."

Algenist's patented Alguronic Acid is the discovery that kick-started the brand in 2011 in a biotech lab: they naturally extracted and sustainably produced this vegan compound that allows algae to survive, thrive and regenerate in the world's most extreme environments, and then put it in almost every single one of Algenist's formulas. On its own, Alguronic Acid helps promote hydration and minimize wrinkles; when paired with other ingredients, it can boost formula efficacy and visible results.

This strong biotechnology background continues to inspire innovation at the ingredient level. Key discoveries leverage algae with unique plant-based alternatives to improve formula delivery systems and efficacy:

Alguronic Acid : Algenist's patented discovery from algae, found only in Algenist products.

: Algenist's patented discovery from algae, found only in Algenist products. Active Vegan Collagen : first-ever plant-based collagen listed as the #1 ingredient at the highest concentration. Combined with Alguronic Acid in GENIUS Liquid Collagen, it helps restore skin's bounce and resilience in 10 days.*

: first-ever plant-based collagen listed as the #1 ingredient at the highest concentration. Combined with Alguronic Acid in GENIUS Liquid Collagen, it helps restore skin's bounce and resilience in 10 days.* Green Algae Encapsulation : preserves retinol's efficacy and facilitates its time release in ELEVATE Advanced Retinol Serum, gentle enough to use twice daily. Visibly firms and smoothes skin in 10 days.*

: preserves retinol's efficacy and facilitates its time release in ELEVATE Advanced Retinol Serum, gentle enough to use twice daily. Visibly firms and smoothes skin in 10 days.* Algae-Derived Prebiotic: "skin food" from algae to feed good-for-you probiotics that help balance skin's natural microbiome. In the 3-minute ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask, it helps improve skin clarity and texture in 10 days.*

Algenist continues to commit this level of dedication across the entire range as an extension of their founding principles. Algenist focuses on saying "yes" to clean, safe, vegan ingredients and conscious formulations that you can feel good about using, without sacrificing results. The "no's" are a given: no phthalates, no parabens, no triclosan, etc.

"We test our products in three different areas to meet rigorous standards of safety, efficacy and integrity – there is a traceability of our supply chain to ensure our ingredients meet EU standards, which are currently the most stringent for new product introduction to market," shares Tammy Yaiser, VP, Product Development. "As a brand, we strive to drive change: through our use of algae, vegan alternatives, and renewable resources driving back to our biotechnology roots; and through our partnerships, like with IIVS to eliminate the need for animal testing by means of broader education and policy change. We are ever-evolving, ever-discovering, ever-exploring."

Available at Sephora, Algenist.com, and QVC.

*Clinical study: results obtained following self-assessments of 85 women.

