Algenist Launches BLUE ALGAE VITAMIN C™ Dark Spot Correcting Peel Featuring Exclusive L-Ascorbic Acid Extracted from Spirulina to Visibly Diminish Appearance of Dark Spots & Discoloration After 8 Uses*

The formula leverages Algenist's exclusive Blue C Technology which combines well-balanced, efficacious, ingredients – including exclusive Blue Algae Vitamin C, patented Alguronic Acid from algae, Triple Acid Complex™ of AHAs, BHA & PHA plus Blue Phycocyanin – to help refine and visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots, outperforming L-Ascorbic Acids from other origins.

Dark Spot Correcting Peel is formulated to be safe for all skin tones and to address multiple types and pathways of discoloration – AHAs provide surface-level exfoliation, oil-soluble BHA Salicylic Acid exfoliates deeper, and PHA Gluconolactone provides gradual surface-level penetration while helping to retain barrier moisture. The peel also contains Tranexamic Acid, most commonly used in professional treatments, and Azelaic Acid, notably safe and beneficial in combination with vitamin C for treating discoloration in skin of color.

"We wanted to make BLUE ALGAE VITAMIN C™ Dark Spot Correcting Peel powerful, but gentle and easy-to-use. Glycerin is the first ingredient – not water – keeping our Blue Algae Vitamin C stable in a novel delivery for Ascorbic Acid. The formula activates on contact with water only when applied to damp skin," explains Tammy Yaiser, Algenist VP of Product Development. "While we formulate with highly potent L-Ascorbic Acid from Spirulina and exfoliating acids, we also control the degree of exfoliation and the dwell time of the product. These 3 controlled factors – the humectant base of Glycerin, the level of exfoliation, and the dwell time — render our efficacious peel gentle, without the dryness or downtime of a professional treatment."

The formula also provides a sensorial experience: "The texture is like blue honey that hugs the skin. It's slightly cooling and tingling, and easy to rinse off with warm water," describes Yaiser. "Plus, no synthetic fragrance. The aroma is blue tansy and lavender oil, and feels like you're at a medi-spa but in your own home without having to make an appointment."

INGREDIENTS:

Exclusive Blue Algae Vitamin C: 100% pure L-Ascorbic Acid from Spirulina provides powerful brightening, spot-diminishing and antioxidant benefits; proven safe and effective, vegan, renewable, naturally-sourced and sustainably-produced

Patented Alguronic Acid: Improves the look of wrinkles, promoting hydration and fighting environmental assaults that cause signs of aging

Triple-Acid Complex™: Combination of resurfacing and exfoliating acids enhance spot reducing power at various layers of the skin; AHAs help speed up surface exfoliation to reduce fine lines, dark spots, blemishes & imperfections, BHA encourages deeper exfoliation to reduce the look of pores, and PHA gently targets pigmentation irregularities and uneven texture

Blue Phycocyanin: Natural blue pigment & potent antioxidant from Spirulina

CLINICAL STUDY:

1-USE*

93% said skin feels fresh

89% said skin felt polished, softer



3-USES*

93% said skin felt silkier with reduced roughness and renewed natural radiance

8-USES*

89% said appearance of dark spots were visibly diminished

85% said pores were visibly reduced

USE: On clean, damp skin, apply 4-6 pumps to face, 1 additional pump for chest. Leave on for 20 minutes, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry. Use 1-2x a week. Follow with SPF during the day.

AVAILABILITY: $85 on Algenist.com and Sephora.com

* Results obtained from self-assessments of 27 women participating in a four-week clinical study

