Algerian Oil & Gas Industry Leader Chooses MiX Telematics Solution for its Fleet Management

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is proud to announce that its world-class telematics solution is being adopted by Algerian oil & gas industry leader, Sonatrach.

MiX's channel partner in the region, Algeria Telecoms Satellite (ATS), will be providing Sonatrach with a fleet management solution to address their safety, efficiency and compliance needs for 1,000 of their vehicles.

MiX Telematics' premium fleet solution is already installed in 500 vehicles of petroleum company Naftal, a division of Sonatrach. Based on the framework contract, which includes various Sonatrach divisions, the potential opportunity is 18,000 vehicles over several years.

"We have a long-standing partnership with ATS and MiX is extremely proud to be working with them to continue providing customers in the region with world-class telematics solutions," says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "MiX has an excellent reputation with Oil & Gas customers globally. We've helped some of the biggest names in the industry achieve outstanding results with their drivers and fleets," concludes Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

