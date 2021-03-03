Algo listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions

Algo has been helping clients optimize their forecasting, demand, supply and assortment planning for more than a decade. Tweet this

Vendors named in this Market Guide were selected because they possess four key solution capabilities: Demand Planning, Replenishment (supply planning), inventory planning, and sales and operations planning and execution alignment. "Algo considers these capabilities to be an essential part of delivering high-impact outcomes that maximize ROI," states VP of Product Management, Emily Slavik. "We complete the formula by adding Algo's rich collaborative planning and analytics platform, and deep functional domain expertise to deliver end-to-end inventory management solutions designed to increase revenue and profit while optimizing inventory spend."

[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions, Published 24 February 2021 - By Analyst Mike Griswold

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Algo

Algo uses technology to humanize how companies transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations. Their software and deep domain expertise helps business users streamline sales & operations planning to avoid stock outs, reduce write downs and returns, and optimize omni-channel inventory spend. Algo enables smart supply chains using advanced analytics insights, simulations and a unique collaborative user experience. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com.

SOURCE Algo