Algo Named a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Analytics and Data Science Report

TROY, Mich., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, a leading innovator in sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain optimization software based in Troy, MI, today announced it has been recognized as one of four 2020 Cool Vendors in Analytics and Data Science by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner, Inc.

According to the report, "Augmented analytics is the future of analytics. The proliferation of augmented analytics causes the collision of analytics and business intelligence (ABI) and DSML products. The converged capabilities will enable a more empowered class of analytics consumer — the augmented consumer — to add more business value by exploring their own data. However, although organizations are adopting new augmented capabilities, often they do not manage a collaborative environment that facilitates more people to communicate and exchange the value of analytics." Further, "a collaborative analytics environment based on augmented semantic model is key to embracing and getting the benefits of the collision between DSML and augmented ABI."

"We think of ourselves as nerds so we are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Gartner 2020 Cool Vendor in Analytics and Data Science," said Amjad Hussain, CEO of Algo, "We believe this recognition upholds our strategy and vision to reimagine Sales and Operations Planning, by laying a foundation for business users to unleash their creativity, ask big questions and solve problems collaboratively."

Algo's SaaS platform uses AI, RPA and NLP to monitor, analyze and automate business processes in reaction to changing patterns in operational data—a virtual analyst that empowers business users to turn insights into opportunities.

Algo is humanizing the way we turn insights into opportunity across the supply chain. Their sophisticated AI understands the detailed facets of your business, responds to plain language and generates actionable insights to increase both efficiency and profitability. Their solutions reimagine what's possible for sales and operations planning with automated, data-driven workflows and valuable analysis. With a stronger foundation, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are freed to bring renewed creativity to solving their toughest challenges. Algo's uncommon, people-first approach is rooted in the belief that AI shouldn't just provide answers, it should reshape the human experience with data. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com .

