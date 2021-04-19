Algonomy Announces Inaugural Personalization Summit 2021 for Retailers and Consumer Brands

Themed ' Redo Digital with Hyper-Personalization ', the Summit will bring together over 300 industry-leading experts, thought leaders, influencers and practitioners; and will include speakers from leading retailers, consumers facing businesses & research firms such as Forrester, Thirdlove, John Lewis, Zalora, Miinto, Big Basket, Riachuelo, eXtra, verkkokauppa.com and Arteza.

"AI and algorithms are creating new opportunities for hyper-personalization in digital commerce and marketing. At the 2021 summit, industry stalwarts will share the latest trends, lessons learned, best practices and opportunities that lie ahead to drive real-time, hyper-personalized customer experiences with advanced algorithms," Raj Badarinath, CMO, Algonomy.

The summit features a stellar speaker line-up from retail, e-commerce, and industry thought leaders:

Heidi Zak , CEO, ThirdLove

, CEO, ThirdLove Sucharita Kodali , Retail Industry Analyst, Forrester

, Retail Industry Analyst, Forrester Alessio Romeni, Chief Revenue Officer, Zalora

Steve Webster , eCommerce Director, eXtra

, eCommerce Director, eXtra Paloma Truong , Head of CX, Miinto Group

, Head of CX, Miinto Group Anton Paasi, Head of eCommerce, Verkkokauppa.com

CJ Blankenship, Director of Product Management, Arteza

Rob Hitchman , Digital Product Manager, John Lewis

, Digital Product Manager, Charlie Banfield , Senior Digital Trade Merchandiser, John Lewis

, Senior Digital Trade Merchandiser, Subramanian MS, Head of Category Marketing and Analytics, BigBasket

Wilson Del Grego de Oliveira , Head of Media, Riachuelo

, Head of Media, Riachuelo Mithil Ajmera, Head of Marketing, Danube Home

Kartik Bhatt, Business Head: Omnichannel, Digital Transformation, Sharaf Retail

Personalization Summit will feature a mix of interviews, panel discussions, fireside chats and masterclasses. The attendees will walk away with smart strategies, latest innovations and actionable personalization tactics to thrive in the new normal.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) is a global leader in algorithmic customer engagement powering digital first strategies for retailers and QSR brands. With industry-leading retail expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration and customer analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco and Bangalore, our global presence spans over 20 countries. www.algonomy.com.

