Algonomy Announces Inaugural QSR Summit 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance), the leading Algorithmic Customer Engagement solutions company, today announced that they are hosting QSR Summit 2021 in partnership with AWS (Amazon Web Services) on March 10th and 17th, 2021.

Themed 'Redo Digital in the New Normal', QSR Summit 2021 will bring together experts, thought leaders and influencers from leading QSR brands such as Yum!, McDonald's, Domino's, KFC, Alamar, Pizza Hut.

"The QSR industry last year has witnessed digital acceleration like never before. At the first-ever summit, industry stalwarts will share lessons learned and opportunities that lie ahead for QSRs to drive real-time, personalized customer engagement and further drive operational efficiency with advanced algorithms." - Raj Badarinath, CMO, Algonomy.

The event features a stellar speaker line-up from leading QSR brands, AWS and industry thought leaders:

Arvind RP, Director, Marketing, Communications, Menu, Strategy & Insights, McDonald's India

Dorothy Creamer , Senior Research Analyst, IDC

, Senior Research Analyst, IDC Florian Tinnus, Global Lead, Travel & Hospitality, AWS

Mayank Singh , Head of Marketing & Technology, Domino's Indonesia

, Head of Marketing & Technology, Domino's Nastaran Bisheban, CTO, KFC Canada

Shivashish Pandey, CEO, KFC Indonesia

Shobhit Tandon , COO, GCC (except KSA), Levant & Pakistan , Domino's Pizza (Alamar Foods Company)

, COO, GCC (except KSA), Levant & , Domino's Pizza (Alamar Foods Company) Srikanth T, Head of E-commerce, CRM & Loyalty, Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Pakistan , Pizza Hut ( Yum Brands )

, , and , Pizza Hut ( ) Steven M. Elinson , Head, Worldwide BD, Restaurants, Catering, and Food Service, AWS

QSR Summit is a mix of interviews, panel discussions, presentations and fireside chats. The attendees will come away with smart strategies and actionable tactics to thrive in the new normal. You don't want to miss this.

To register for Algonomy QSR Asia Summit (March 10), visit https://algonomy.com/qsr-summit-2021-apac/

To register for Algonomy QSR North America & Europe Summit (March 17), visit

https://algonomy.com/qsr-summit-2021-NA/

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) is a global leader in algorithmic customer engagement powering digital first strategies for retailers and QSR brands. With industry-leading retail expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration and customer analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco and Bangalore, our global presence spans over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.algonomy.com.

