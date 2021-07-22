Algonomy Debuts as Digital Visionary Leader In Multiple New Analyst Reports

Sheryl Kingstone, Research Director at 451 Research , says, "Algonomy is addressing the drastic push to digital-first engagement that is changing the relationship between brands and consumers, offering solutions across the value chain from customer engagement to merchandising to supply chain. Algonomy's customer data platform, which maintains a single repository of individual preferences and behaviors to update the real-time profile about each customer coupled with its ability to provide action to orchestrate personalized experiences is its competitive differentiation specifically for retail."

Read the full report here .

These reports highlight Algonomy's retail AI focus and full-stack platform for customer engagement that covers marketing, commerce and customer experience use cases. The platform's strengths in algorithmic optimization for outcomes with advanced recommendations using Computer Vision (Visual AI) and NLP were highlighted. New capabilities in personalized guided selling for contact center applications are use cases growing in popularity. Algonomy also scored high on advanced behavioral triggering for cross-channel online and offline customer journeys.

"Algonomy is the only player in the market today to offer a full stack retail-specific platform for hyper-personalized customer engagement. In the digital-first era that we find ourselves in, retailers need real-time customer engagement capabilities across all touchpoints. Algorithms allow brands to provide more personalized interactions with each individual consumer, sensing their in-the-moment context and lifetime value. These reports are a great validation of our deep retail AI focus on algorithmic engagement," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Marketing Officer at Algonomy.

Algonomy recently announced new algorithmic personalization capabilities like configurable strategies, deep learning recommendations, social proofing and contact center personalization in their Spring '21 Release. Read more about how they work here .

[1]Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Jennifer Polk, and Claire Tassin, July 13, 2021.

