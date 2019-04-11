Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC") (TSX/NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2019, after market close. APUC will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, May 10, 2019, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Ian Robertson and Chief Financial Officer, David Bronicheski.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, May 10, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Access: Toll Free Canada/US 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local 416-915-3239

Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call Presentation Access: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20190510.html

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com Call Replay:

(available until March 24, 2019) Toll Free Canada/US 1-855-669-9658 Vancouver local 1-604-674-8052

Access code 3134

All dollar amounts referenced herein are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with approximately $9 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC provides rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to over 768,000 connections in the United States, and is committed to being a global leader in the generation of clean energy through ownership of or investments in long‐term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2 GW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects with a global focus, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares and Series A subordinated notes are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN and AQNA.

Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Related Links

http://www.algonquinpower.com

