Algorand and Premios Verdes Accelerate the Economic Development of Thousands of Environmental Projects Worldwide

Through this alliance, the three organizations commit to identifying the initiatives that are transforming the goods and services models, bolstering them by providing strengthening programs, visibility platforms, and economic strategies that prioritize social justice and carbon neutrality.

"Premios Verdes and Algorand stand together as members of a new and growing entrepreneurial community. A community that understands that environmental sustainability is an uncompromisable design principle for, in fact, the core of building innovation that endures" said Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand. "With Premios Verdes, Algorand is proud to support and to collaborate with entrepreneurs who celebrate the idea of green innovation as the way to change the course of our planet for the good. Together, we can accomplish anything!"

Premios Verdes' CEO, Jose Javier Guarderas, considers this strategic alliance a victory for sustainable development worldwide. Furthermore, he added, "With this agreement, socio-environmental projects around the world will benefit from an ecosystem that brings access to technology that will propel development and growth in their respective markets."

On one hand, Algorand, through the use of blockchain technology, is committed to the sustainability, decentralization and democratization of financial services around the world. Likewise, Premios Verdes has helped boost a sustainable economy through its nine editions by awarding, connecting, making visible, and recognizing the most outstanding socio-environmental projects in Latin America.

Today, from Miami, these sustainable progress giants join together to promote the growth of thousands of green businesses, help combat climate change and build a better planet.

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand blockchain — designed by the MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation.

