Alhilal Life selects Fulcrum Digital as its digital transformation partner

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital engineering company, has been helping businesses across the world in their digital transformation journey for over two decades. The company recently used its flagship product 'FulcrumOne' to enable Alhilal Life, a leading life and medical insurance provider in Bahrain, to create a seamless customer onboarding experience.

Fulcrum Digital deployed FulcrumOne to accelerate the overall process and reduced the turnaround time for policy issuance from three days to 30 minutes, overall cost reduction by 20%, and improved customer satisfaction 2x times.

Alhilal Life has witnessed exponential growth from being a start-up to one of the leading insurance providers in just a few years. In order to further its expansion plans, the company was keen on streamlining functions that would help them serve customers better. Realizing the need to go digital, the company selected Fulcrum Digital to deliver a unique digital experience for its customers.

As part of this project, Fulcrum Digital developed a digital web channel for Alhilal Life. Some key features included converting Physical to Digital (Phygital) – manual process into a system-driven process, integrated 'E-Know Your Customer (E-KYC)' by face recognition for customer ID verification. The team also introduced modern technology to provide temporary issuance certificate to customers on completion of their proposal, industry-specific MIS dashboards, and reports for making an informed decision.

Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, highlighted, "We are delighted to partner with Alhilal Life and its mission. We aligned with their strategic goal of delivering an exceptional experience, value, and speed for customers through a digital channel. Our business accelerator platform, FulcrumOne, enabled this digital transformation, and it is a testimony to our platform expertise. Alhilal Life has created an outstanding and collaborative thought leadership-driven culture that empowered our team to deliver this transformative digital solution. Our commitment to delivering excellence combined with insurance domain experience helps us innovate and bring forth cutting-edge solutions for customers. The Middle East continues to be an important market for us, and we are having active discussions with some of the leading insurance and financial services companies."

Said Hathout, CEO, Alhilal Life said, "The fast-evolving landscape of customer expectations in terms of access, speed and quality of services and the need to meet those expectations has set the path to be followed by Alhilal Life in terms of digital transformation which has become a strategic direction for the company. To achieve the set goals, we were not just hiring an IT company that would implement pre-set assumptions and expectations but were rather looking for an implementation partner and advisor with whom we can dynamically work to create the best version of the services we envisioned for our customers. Fulcrum Digital with their vast experience, efficiency, and most importantly positive engagement and attitude of their team was found to be the perfect implementation partner helping us navigate through the digitization of life insurance sales, one of the most complex lines of insurance, through a seamless end-to-end process."

