Ali "Mita" Landivar's New Book La Comida Casera De Mita, An Extraordinary Collection Of Savory Recipes That Satisfy The Body And Soul

Ali "Mita" Landivar said this about her book: "Writing a book is the only thing I was missing. There are three things a human being must do in life: have a child, plant a tree, and write a book. Children—I gave the world three. Tree—I have planted some in the backyard of my house. And finally, I started writing this cookbook for my granddaughters Olivia and Victoria."

Published by Page Publishing, Ali "Mita" Landivar's new book La Comida Casera de Mita will surely supplement the readers' knowledge with new and classic food recipes that bring warmth and joy in one's stomach as well as the heart.

Consumers who wish to learn novel ideas for good cuisine can purchase La Comida Casera de Mita in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276603/Ali_Mita_Landivar.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

