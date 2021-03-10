ALIANSCE SONAE: High Occupancy Rate And Strong Operating Cash Generation

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSO3), one of the largest shopping mall owners and operators in Brazil, announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

4Q20 Highlights

96% of regular operating hours. During the 4Q20, portfolio's malls ran on average for 96% of the regular hours, while vehicle flow was approximately 80% of that observed in 4Q19, contributing to the improvement of operating results.

Sales resumption. Aliansce Sonae's total sales reached 86.3% of the 4Q19 sales level. SSS and SAS indicators were both -11.6% in 4Q20, confirming the recovery pace of operations.

95.8% occupancy rate at the end of 2020. The partnership and support to tenants Company since the beginning of the pandemic, combined with the commercial strength, the malls' leadership positions, and the successful tenants' connections to the Company's digital platforms enabled malls' occupancy rate to remain at high levels, considering the crisis faced by the industry.

Operational improvement captured in NOI. Aliansce Sonae's continued cost discipline, contributed to the R$199.7 million NOI posted in 4Q20, which already accounts for PDA, however with a lower impact compared to the previous two quarters.

EBITDA and FFO evolution. EBITDA was R$174.0 million in 4Q20, reflecting the improvement in operating figures. The FFO recorded R$123.0 in the quarter, mainly translating the savings generated from the successful liability management strategy.

Solid cash generation. Aliansce Sonae ended 2020 with a cash balance of R$1.4 billion and Net Debt/Ebitda of 1.2x. In FY20, the Company achieved an operational cash generation of R$290.8 million, confirming its portfolio's resilience and effectiveness in liability management.

Digital engagement and marketplace launches. The "Buy Online" tool engaged more than 4,500 tenants – which benefited the relaunch of Parque D. Pedro Shopping's marketplace, in December 2020, and the launch of the Shopping da Bahia's marketplace, in February 2021.

