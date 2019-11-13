ALIANSCE SONAE: Net revenue growth of 10.7% and EBITDA expansion of 11.8%

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSO3), one of Brazil's largest shopping mall owners and operators, announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19).

3Q19 Highlights:

Net Revenue growth of 10.7%. Minimum rent increased by 10.5%, posting double digit growth in 15 out of the 29 malls in the portfolio.

Expansion of NOI and EBITDA of 14.2% and 11.8%. Sound operational results, mainly driven by improvements in rent revenues (+11.2% yoy) and parking results (+11.9% yoy), combined with reduction in cash costs (-6.5% yoy).

Expressive AFFO growth, of 29.4%. The liability management strategy and reduction of the Selic base interest rate contributed to the improvement of financial results. The decrease in current income taxes leveraged AFFO, which reached R$ 104.3 million , with margin of 46.7%, up 699 bps yoy.

, with margin of 46.7%, up 699 bps yoy. Total sales grew 8.4%, reaching $ 2.5 billion . Same Area Sales (SAS) grew by 3.7% and Same Store Sales (SSS) were up 3.1% yoy in 3Q19.

. Same Area Sales (SAS) grew by 3.7% and Same Store Sales (SSS) were up 3.1% yoy in 3Q19. Same Store Rent (SSR) and Same Area Rent (SAR) increased 8.3% and 7.5%, respectively. Growth of the indicators in real terms was of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Effective liability management. Throughout the months of October and November 2019 , the Company pre-payed a total of R$ 59.1 million and renegotiated rates of financings in the amount of R$350.0 million . These pre-payments and renegotiations should lead to a reduction of approximately 40 bps in the consolidated average cost of debt, to 7.5% p.a. and generate estimated annual savings of R$ 15 million .

, the Company pre-payed a total of and renegotiated rates of financings in the amount of . These pre-payments and renegotiations should lead to a reduction of approximately 40 bps in the consolidated average cost of debt, to 7.5% p.a. and generate estimated annual savings of . Capital allocation. In August, Aliansce Sonae acquired additional ownership stakes in Shopping Taboão (14%) and Shopping Grande Rio (25%) and, in October, the Company announced the total divestment from Shopping Santa Úrsula, Boulevard Shopping Brasília and Shopping West Plaza.

Partnership with iFood. The Company has announced a partnership with iFood.com to improve customers' experiences, through the implementation of delivery hubs in its malls.

