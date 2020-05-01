Alianza de Impacto Latino, the Ismael Cala Foundation, and the PAHO analyzed Covid-19 risks in Latin America

MIAMI, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investing in public health systems must be ongoing and extend beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, because that is the only model that can guarantee quality access in every country." This was one of the conclusions from the virtual event "Latin America and COVID-19, conversations with the WHO/PAHO," organized by Alianza de Impacto Latino and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

During the event, Ismael Cala, president of the Ismael Cala Foundation, interviewed Dr. Marcos Espinal, director of the Department of Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Regional Office of the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO).

They discussed the danger of the virus, but also the existence of other problems in the region, such as domestic violence and mental health, which pose a huge risk to the most vulnerable populations.

They also pointed out the risks of living in a globalized world that is heavily affected by the circulation of fake news, and they recommended preventing disinformation through exhaustive verification of sources.

According to data provided by Dr. Espinal, there are currently more than 180 medical studies on Covid-19 under way. However, no recommendations will be made until efficacy is proved.

Regarding a vaccine, there are currently four research trials under way on humans. A vaccine could be ready in October, but even if it is effective production and distribution to all countries will take time.

Finally, the Pan American Health Organization asked governments to be careful in lifting current social distancing measures to avoid a spike in cases.

Hospital capacity and support for those who remain in isolation should be guaranteed, especially in the poorest countries.

Dr. Marcos Espinal is currently the director of the Department of Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Regional Office of the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO). He has worked in matters linked to forgotten, tropical and vector-transmitted diseases, communication of risks and outbreaks, HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis and STDs.

The Ismael Cala Foundation supports the development of emotional leadership and education of children, adolescents and young adults who are in vulnerable positions in Latin America, and of the Hispanic population in the USA. To achieve its mission, the Foundation has created several programs, including the Scholarship Program. Educational institutions, companies, and other organizations involved in social development have joined forces to promote the education and training of young people by channeling scholarships for courses and/or careers for personal and professional improvement, and thus improve their well-being and social progress.

La Alianza de Impacto Latino is an initiative that seeks to encourage the creation of partnerships for the sustainable growth and development of the Americas. It gathers together leaders from all sectors to support Sustainable Development of the Americas. It was created by the PVBLIC and Ismael Cala foundations.

The webinar can be seen on video here:

