Alianza Launches Business Text Messaging for Service Providers

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, announced today that its Business Text Messaging product is now available. The cloud-based texting solution is purpose-built for communications service providers (CSPs), enabling them to grow commercial revenue, stand out from the competition, and deliver a compelling new communication service to their small and medium business (SMB) customers.

Business Text Messaging activates SMS and MMS on a business's existing landline or cloud VoIP phone numbers, allowing anyone to text or call them. The solution is managed from an intuitive web portal where businesses can have two-way conversations with their customers. Supporting multiple users and features including automated keyword responses, scheduled responses, contact management, and outbound marketing campaigns, SMBs can leverage their phone number for multiple inbound and outbound communications.

With SMS open rates are as high as 98%, it's one of the easiest and most impactful communication channels a business can use. Business Text Messaging helps SMBs foster customer relationships, streamline interactions, and improve business performance by engaging individuals using simple and convenient two-way texting. It allows consumers to interact with businesses the same familiar way they interact with friends and family members.

In a few simple steps, Alianza-powered service providers can onboard and text-enable a business without any equipment installation or truck rolls. Business Text Messaging can be bundled with the service provider's existing business voice and cloud communication services, or it can be sold as a standalone service to enable texting on phone numbers from other voice providers.

"Using Alianza's cloud Business Texting Messaging solution, we are helping business owners expand their ability to engage customers," commented Mark Masenheimer, Vice President, Blue Ridge Communications. "Our priority is to help local businesses succeed, and Business Text Messaging provides a fast, reliable, convenient, and simple communication tool that our customers want, and we're excited to launch this new service."

Digital Transformation Solution for Customer Communications

Research shows that businesses want and will use text messaging services. In a January 2021 Independence Research survey of more than 500 SMB decision makers, 37% of respondents indicated they would like to use a BTM service and 46% responded they already do.

BTM can help a wide range of business and organizations including retailers, professional services firms, non-profits, and home services companies. SMBs can easily resolve customer inquiries, send reminders, promote events, automate common responses, and more—all from the business phone number their customers already know and trust.

"Business Text Messaging helps service providers stand-out and grow revenue in today's ultra-competitive cloud communications market," stated Justin Cooper, Alianza's Executive Vice President of Product and Customer Success. "With this launch, we are advancing our mission to deliver a complete communications portfolio for service providers."

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications, untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Kevin Mitchell Telephone 801-802-6441 Email [email protected]

SOURCE Alianza, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alianza.com

