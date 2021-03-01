Alianza Services LLC And LJ Duffy Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership To Expand Herman Miller Footprint In NY Metro Area With A Focus On Supplier Diversity

NEW YORK and NYACK, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza Services LLC, one of the leading, certified minority business enterprise (MBE) Herman Miller dealerships and LJ Duffy Inc., a cutting-edge global furniture management company, announce a new strategic alliance effective March 1, 2021.

With offices in Nyack, New York, Alianza partners with businesses and institutions across the public and private landscape to provide turnkey solutions for furniture procurement, design and project management. Alianza has created great spaces for NBC Universal, NY Power Authority, Citibank and NYC Health & Hospital Corporation, in addition to a diverse roster of other clients many of which are committed to increasing their minority spend.

LJ Duffy Inc., with offices in Manhattan and New Jersey, provides a customized and comprehensive scope of work, experienced project management team, and proven project approach to furniture management. LJ Duffy has successfully delivered several of the largest furniture projects in the New York metropolitan area including Ralph Lauren, Point 72, Penguin Random House and Take2 Interactive. With a consistent customer centric focus, LJ Duffy has created and maintained many of these client relationships for over 30 years.

With 50+ years of collective experience, Alianza and LJ Duffy will now leverage their combined credentials, expertise, client relationships and proven success to increase market share and drive supplier diversity via Herman Miller's industry leading product portfolio, worldwide reputation and inclusive culture. This new teaming agreement will provide the marketplace with a multi-faceted and highly differentiated dealership that will offer the Herman Miller brand, strong project management experience and MBE status. This new partnership will position each company to become even more significant industry players in the New York metro area.

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with LJ Duffy. It is both strategic and timely. We want to capitalize on our recent successes working with Larry and his team to develop new opportunities in the NY metro area by increasing our bench depth and target pipeline. Now, more than ever, it is incumbent on our industry to support both the changing marketplace, as well as the crucial supplier diversity agenda. Herman Miller, the global leader in furniture design, sustainability and inclusivity is equally committed to driving this critical movement forward. We all share a common vision of growth, inclusion, diversity, equality and excellence," said Marcelo Reggiardo, founding principal of Alianza.

"Changes to the marketplace have created an opportunity for LJ Duffy and Alianza to combine forces and thereby create an alternative source to the marketplace that features a unique business approach and an unparalleled level of service. LJ Duffy has always recognized Herman Miller as an industry leader. We have successfully deployed complex projects with both Alianza and the New York metro Herman Miller team. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to expand our relationship with Marcelo's team and are confident that together we will be able to grow Herman Miller's presence and reach in this competitive territory," said Larry Duffy, principal and founder of LJ Duffy Inc.

"The New York / New Jersey Herman Miller team is looking forward to supporting this exciting new alliance between Alianza and LJ Duffy. Marcelo and his team have a long successful history of project implementation for Herman Miller. Larry and his team's relationships, experience and expertise will surely allow Alianza to expand their market reach. We are confident that this new relationship will help grow Herman Miller's traditional business and at the same time increase our ability to service those clients with minority spend requirements," said Matthew Tedesco, Herman Miller Area VP & GM, NY Metro & Canada.

About Alianza Services LLC

Alianza Services LLC is a qualified, minority owned, full-service furniture distributor and management company servicing the NY, NJ and CT Tri-State area. Alianza is committed to promoting responsible and innovative growth in the industry as well as in the community. As the premier Herman Miller Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) dealer on the East Coast, Alianza offers best in class products and services including project management, design, consulting and workplace strategy. Launched in 2006, Alianza has quickly established a foothold not only in the furniture, real estate, design and architectural industries, but also among the growing and vital supplier diversity network. Learn more at www.alianzacorp.com.

About LJ Duffy Inc.

LJ Duffy Inc. is an interior solutions company providing clients with services essential for successful furniture projects. Established in 2008, LJ Duffy is staffed with experienced professionals across many disciplines of the contract furniture process. Utilizing marketplace knowledge and comprehensive experience, LJ Duffy developed a unique methodology that incorporates the most critical steps to deliver the lowest cost while still meeting clients' design, service, specifications and support goals. With locations in Manhattan and New Jersey, LJ Duffy services clients throughout the United States, South America, Central America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.ljduffy.com.

