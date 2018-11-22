Alibaba and Tencent rally on the back of recent M&A says Yokohama Daisan Management

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Japanese wealth management company based in Osaka, Yokohama Daisan Management has recently commented on the stock gains of the biggest Chinese technology giants in recent months.

Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Tencent have exploded in growth due to its mergers and acquisitions throughout the year, while both companies have expressed that they will continue to invest into new markets in the coming years.

Research analysts at Yokohama Daisan Management have said that Tencent recently declared significant new gains of roughly $1.27bn U.S dollars while Alibaba had published around $950m U.S. dollars of net interest.

"We can see a positive amount of interest in Chinese equities and a thirst for new initial public offerings. Alibaba's shares alone have increased by 14 percent back in 2017 and 30 percent in the year to March, 2018." commented George Chase, who heads up the Corporate Trading department for equities at Yokohama Daisan Management.

Alibaba has obtained a portfolio of around 350 companies in recent years compared to Tencent who have taken the lead with 750 companies.

"Alibaba are continuing to expand their markets by investing in new start up technology companies, pushing the boundaries which seems to be their core strategy which has been adopted by Tencent and other Chinese companies." added a senior analyst at Yokohama Daisan Management.

With the new addition of more services providers under the management the companies have been exploiting the mass consumer data obtained to potential customers that are paying for their applications.

With recent market commentators playing down Chinese stock markets and a further correction to come have been played down with these quarter gains and high profits. Technology companies in China are pushing the boundaries showing the opposite.

SOURCE Yokohama Daisan Management