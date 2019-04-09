Alice Lin Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Call for the Release of U.S. Pastor Held by China

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Alice Lin appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Lin spoke out publicly for the first time about her father, Pastor David Lin, who was imprisoned in China for his faith more than a decade ago. FRC is asking believers to sign a prayer pledge in support of Pastor Lin.

Lin explained, "My father, Pastor David Lin, is a U.S. citizen. He's been imprisoned for his faith." She continued, "He was in China because he had a huge burden for the unchurched in China. He had a vision to build a church and a Christian training center. In 2006, he applied for a license for his ministry with the Chinese government, and it was a few months after that he was placed under house arrest and eventually falsely charged and convicted.

"While my father has seen the prison as his mission field these last ten years, something has changed." Lin added, "In the last few months, he has been reaching out to us with increasing frequency, which is very unusual, and he's had this anxiousness, this urgency in his voice. It's the first time he's ever asked us to reach out for help.

"Things are changing now; it's time to bring him back home," concluded Lin.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, remarked, "Pastor Lin actually was embracing this call to prison, to ministry. He had the ability to minister to people from over thirty nations within the prisons. But something changed."

"Things have really gotten bad. We're seeing it outside the prison; I can only imagine what's going on inside the prison system in China," Perkins added.

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/alice-lin

To commit to pray for Pastor Lin, visit: https://frc.quorum.us/campaign/19546/

SOURCE Family Research Council