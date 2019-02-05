Alice's Circular Summit to Bring Together 400 Female Founders, Investors, Media for Two Days of Adventure and Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --This May 9-10, Circular Summit is headed to the West Coast for the first time. Only 1.7 percent of women-owned businesses make more than $1 million in annual revenue and only two percent of venture capital goes to female-founded companies. Alice , the company behind the Circular Summit, aims to change those statistics to create a new playing field that works for all entrepreneurs, not just the lucky few.

Presented in partnership with Jackson Family Wines, Dell Technologies and Amazon, Alice's Circular Summit will take over Sonoma County, California, for a two-day experience designed to connect top female founders, investors, media, policymakers and enterprise partners.

Alice's Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore started Circular Summit in 2016 with the goal of convening the full circle of stakeholders who play a role in the success of women entrepreneurs. Now in its fourth year, the event attracts diverse business owners from around the world. Past speakers include Drybar founder Alli Webb, Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women founder Cherie Blair, Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton and Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal.

"Circular Summit brings me back to the roots of why we started Alice in the first place: to create measurable change for women entrepreneurs so that more of us have opportunities to succeed in business and become the next unicorn companies," said Elizabeth Gore, president and chairwoman, Alice. "Following these two days, we all walk away with tangible ideas for how to grow our companies, the tools to execute those ideas, a global community of support and a heavy dose of inspiration to power us through the journey."

The action-packed event will feature visionary talks, workshops, intimate breakout adventures, mentorship and network building to accelerate growth and close the gap for women entrepreneurs. And with Circular Summit's location in the heart of California wine country, there will be opportunities to experience the natural beauty of Sonoma County and sample wine and spirits from some of the industry's biggest innovators, all while surrounded by agents of change.

"I am proud to collaborate with Circular Summit and host this year's event at La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard," said Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. "As a family business with a legacy of female leadership, we are strong advocates for opportunities that advance women in leadership and resources that empower women entrepreneurs to grow sustainable businesses. We're looking forward to sharing our stories and our fine wines at the Circular Summit."

Since Alice's inception, diversity and inclusion have been core aspects of the company's mission. Alice strives to enable all entrepreneurs, regardless of gender, ethnicity, location or sexual orientation, to access quality resources, opportunities, tools and communities that will help their businesses succeed. In support of this mission, Alice and partners are working to make Circular Summit 2019 more accessible than ever by offering scholarship tickets to business owners that need them.

"Women play a key role in driving global economic growth," said Erik Day, VP and GM of North America Small Business at Dell. "Dell is committed to strengthening and supporting the women entrepreneurship community and women-owned small businesses through a number of initiatives, such as the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN). We are thrilled to, once again, be part of the Circular Summit and take part in Alice's movement to assist women entrepreneurs in their pursuit of building incredible ventures that change the world."

Tickets and scholarship applications are available at www.circularsummit.com. Media passes are available upon request.

About Alice

Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, Alice is a free website that helps business owners find the right path to start and grow their companies by matching them with resources and opportunities. As a social enterprise, Alice supports equal access and opportunity for all business owners, no matter where they come from or who they know. www.helloalice.com

Check out highlights from the 2018 Circular Summit here, including speakers Arlan Hamilton, Neil Blumenthal, Kara Goldin and Cathie Reid.

