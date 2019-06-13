Alicia Kozakiewicz Joins the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children announced today that Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz will officially join its team, as the Director of Outreach and Global Impact, working to unite the world in protecting children and keeping them safe. Paul Shapiro, the International Centre's President & CEO, brought Alicia onboard as a committed expert that wants to change the world. "From the moment I met Alicia, I knew our missions were deeply aligned," said Shaprio "Adding her to the team is an example of our dedication to uniting those that are intent to eliminate this epidemic facing our children."

For more than 15 years Alicia has dedicated herself to advocating for awareness around child abduction and child sexual abuse and exploitation focusing on internet safety for children and the dangers of online grooming. A survivor herself, Alicia took control of her experience and turned it into an opportunity to save the lives of others. She has since accomplished major traction founding The Alicia Project at age 14, lobbying for the passage of Alicia's Law in State Legislatures since 2008, and obtaining her Masters in Forensic Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in 2016.

The fellow Pittsburghers have a shared vision of defending the rights of children on a global scale. Combining the International Centre's programs with Alicia's expertise and passion creates the launching point where policymakers, education and medical professionals, law enforcement, technology companies, and partner organizations can all unite to bring an end to child abduction, sexual abuse and exploitation. "We have to unite," said Alicia. "We have to stand together to face this epidemic, because it is not a political issue, a demographic issue, an economic issue, or a geographic issue. The future and safety of our children is a human issue."

About the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children: Partnering with every industry from Government and Technology to Sports and Entertainment through six dedicated programs to advance every country's child protection capabilities. We promise to unite the world in the prevention, response, recovery, and healing of every missing, abused, and exploited child to make certain that no matter where they are or how they got there, no child stands alone.

