AliExpress Kicks Off 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with the Longest Sales Period and the Strongest Discounts

New strategic partnership with Klarna to offer 3x interest free installments

Themed shopping pages running throughout November featuring the strongest discounts ever for an elevated 11.11 Global Shopping Festival's experience

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, today officially kicked off the 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival themed "Deals & Fun. Always Better Together". This year's 11.11 Global Festival Shopping Festival will feature the longest ever sales period in the event's history along with discounts set to run throughout November.

AliExpress 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

"AliExpress is committed to continually improve the customer experience in addition to our efforts to advance the platform and logistics capabilities, we also want to give back to our customers during 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival," said Gary Topp, European Commercial and Marketing Director, AliExpress. "We are excited that our customers will find promotions and price reductions throughout November with a more diversified shopping experience, faster delivery, flexible payment options and free returns on the platform."

11.11 Global Shopping Festival's Highlights

The 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival will commence two weeks earlier than in previous years. The added time will allow 'early bird' consumers to become more organized ahead of the festive period as well as allow them more time to browse the wider product offering.

To further enhance the customer experience for all AliExpress users around the world, it will bring its biggest deals and discounts, with an average discount rate reaching 20% off across the platform and flash sales up to 90% off. What's more, the 10% cashback reward program is also eligible during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, allowing loyalty customers further savings as they shop.

Partnership with Klarna for Flexible Payment

AliExpress and Klarna, a leading global retail bank, entered a strategic partnership that allows AliExpress users to pay for their orders with over Euro 30 at the platform via Klarna, benefiting from its flexible payment option – 3x interest free installments (knows as Pay in 3).

The partnership has already been launched in Spain, France and Italy. Customers in these markets are the first batch to experience the flexible payment options, allowing more autonomy over how much they pay and when, helping to alleviate financial burdens. The partnership is expected to roll out to other European countries over the coming months, including the UK, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland.

Themed Shopping Pages to Enhance Customer Experience

AliExpress endeavors to provide a wide range of high-quality products with multiple dedicated themed shopping pages comprised of a specially selected range of products to bring to light the product areas most sought after by customers across many different occasions.

This year, AliExpress has designed a number of themed shopping experiences including the 'Keeping-Warm Selection' introducing a dedicated page with energy-saving and cost-effective warming products to help customers stay warm and shed financial burdens this winter.

For football fanatics and sports enthusiasts, the 'Soccer Fever Shopping Page' running from October 29 to November 29 will feature football-related items such as soccer apparel, projectors, and TV accessories, which fans can celebrate and share their excitement.

Logistics Upgrades for an Elevated Customer Experience

AliExpress announced earlier this October its logistic upgrades ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, consisting of X-day delivery guarantee, free shipping, and free returns. More than 5 million products on the platform supports X-day delivery in this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with an increase of 100% year-over-year. Additionally, "On-time Guarantee" is introduced for selected products that AliExpress will automatically reimburse USD$1 coupon per order if packages arrive late.

For any orders made in Spain, France, Poland, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and South Korea, AliExpress will offer free shipping on all purchases. Giving customers even more freedom of choice, AliExpress will also introduce 15-day free returns for all products marked with a "free return" label.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace serving consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932095/AliExpress_2022_11_11_Global_Shopping_Festival.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198977/AliExpress_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AliExpress