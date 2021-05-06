Alight And Dunn Brothers Coffee Introduce Their Beyond Blend

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Brothers Coffee , in partnership with global humanitarian organization Alight , is proud to introduce their Beyond Blend , a carefully selected blend of perfectly-roasted East African and South American beans. For every bag of Beyond Blend sold, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Alight's Changemakers 365 program, which allows meaningful and vital work to be done in refugee camps all over the world. The limited edition blend is available online and at all Dunn Brothers locations now through the end of June, making it the perfect gift for Mother's Day and Father's Day, which also happens to be World Refugee Day 2021.

"We have a longstanding admiration and deep respect for the imperative work that Alight does around the world," says Dunn Brothers Coffee Founder, Skip Fay. "When developing Beyond Blend, we not only wanted it to taste amazing but represent the countries where Alight has a presence. We were able to create a roast that pays homage to the bold and energizing work that Alight does on a daily basis."

The Beyond Blend is a medium-light roast blend of Tanzania Peaberry, Bwindi Microlot from Uganda and classic Brazilian coffee beans. The Peaberry offers a rich cocoa flavor that mixes with the sweet and tart fruit flavors derived from the Ugandan beans to balance for a flavorful cup of coffee.

"It was a true labor of love as we worked hand-in-hand with the Dunn Brothers team to bring this unique partnership to life," adds Alight Communications Director Chris Kindler. "We are so appreciative of the support that the entire Dunn Brothers team has shown Alight and we could not be more excited to offer this specialty roast just in time to gift loved ones the perfect Mother's and/or Father's day present."

A one pound bag of the Beyond Blend is available online for $18 and can be purchased here , and is also available at all Dunn Brothers Coffee locations throughout the country while supplies last.

For more information about Alight, please visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

ABOUT DUNN BROTHERS COFFEE

Nicely DUNN. A two-word expression that sums up your experience with Dunn Brothers Coffee. It's our bar. It's how we know we have delivered you a rare blend of coffee, food and community. It's how we connect with people who care about what we source, roast, brew, bake, make and serve every day. No matter the location you visit, you will consistently taste and feel the difference that makes Dunn Brothers Coffee unique.

