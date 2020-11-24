Alight Board Member Linda Thomas-Greenfield Appointed UN Ambassador Under Biden Administration

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight is proud to announce that highly regarded Board Member Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been appointed as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by President-Elect Joe Biden. Currently, she is also heading the State Department transition team for the incoming administration. Thomas Greenfield has actively served on Alight's board since 2017, where she tirelessly advocated for refugees and vulnerable populations.

"We are incredibly delighted to learn that Linda will serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," said Alight CEO Daniel Wordsworth. "Linda's guidance and advice have been absolutely invaluable in helping Alight best position itself to the greatest benefit of the people we serve around the globe, and I can't think of anyone better to lead the U.S. Mission."

"With such a wealth of experience working across US government and UN agencies as well as international organizations, Linda is the perfect person to lead the next administration's efforts for international cooperation," said Alight Board Chair Maureen Reed. "To say that she will do much good in a critical international arena is a colossal understatement. We are so thankful for everything she has already contributed to Alight and for everything she will contribute to our nation and our world."

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the inaugural Distinguished Resident Fellow in African Studies at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. Thomas-Greenfield recently retired after a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs where she led the Department of State focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources. Once leaving the Department of State, she became the SVP of the Africa Practice at Albright Stonebridge Group from 2017-2020.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria and Jamaica. In addition to the Bureau of Human Resources, her Washington postings include the Bureau of African Affairs (2006-2008) where she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2004-2006) where she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has received various accolades including the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, the Warren Christopher Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Affairs and Hubert H. Humphrey Public Leadership Award in recognition of her three decades of work promoting the values of humanitarianism and responsible global engagement, among others. She was a 2010 inductee into the Louisiana State University Alumni Association Hall of Distinction.

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. To learn more about Alight, visit www.wearealight.org .

