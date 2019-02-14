Alight files Form S-1 registration statement for proposed initial public offering

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight Inc., a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth, and human capital management solutions, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Alight intends to list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 (Attention: Prospectus Department), email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alight

As a leading provider of human capital solutions, we help our clients and their people navigate the complexity of health, wealth and HR. We combine data-driven, consumer-centered technology with personalized care and service to deliver a superior customer experience. Our dedicated colleagues across 19 global centers help 22 million people and their 18 million family members simplify work and life, both now and in the future. At Alight, we are reimagining how people and organizations thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding Alight's proposed initial public offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Alight's registration statement relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

