Alight Implements Multiple Grassroots Approaches to Combat COVID-19 in South Sudan

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite rising COVID-19 cases, increased food insecurity, an unstable economy and a palpable political situation, the people of South Sudan remain determined and committed to bring strength to their communities. In an effort to support and show solidarity, leading international non-profit organization, Alight , has leveraged multiple grassroots efforts, including a deep reliance on their established relationships with South Sudanese Catholic Sisters, to expand awareness about the virus and disseminate preventative health messaging about COVID-19.

"The global health pandemic knows no political party lines. Working with the Sisters provides a neutral and depoliticized inroad for our team to get accurate health messaging and support to as many people as we can throughout South Sudan, which has people living in some of the most remote places in the world," says Daniel Wordsworth, Alight CEO.

In collaboration with Alight, over 100 Catholic Sisters across more than 22 regions throughout the country are identifying ways to lend their support. With the help of micro-grants, the Sisters have been able to act as additional boots on the ground, providing opportunities to share messaging and materials that they have been able to create themselves, such as sewing face masks for protection, and other needs as they work side-by-side with other women in the community.

"Working with the Sisters has added a level of thoughtful consideration during these otherwise difficult times," said Annie Nolte-Henning, Alight Project Manager. "For example, to celebrate South Sudan's Independence Day earlier this month and to show a sign of unity and solidarity, the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus brought handmade masks and cake to the soldiers guarding the State House. Their efforts know no boundaries, and their work exudes the values of Alight."

Alight's direct work includes providing clean water, shelter, protection, nutrition and livelihood support in six locations around the country. Additional efforts around preventative protocols and procedures to stop the spread of COVID-19, even in the country's most remote locations, include radio and TV commercials in conjunction with the Catholic Network featuring Alight's ongoing global health messaging campaign, IN OUR HANDS , along with door-to-door information sharing, IN OUR HANDS posters throughout offices and city centers, and encouraging social distancing at gatherings. Alight also worked with a variety of influencers throughout South Sudan, including a former Miss World South Sudan, a female comedian and community activists to help share the IN OUR HANDS health messaging.

