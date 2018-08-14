Aligned Energy's Hyperscale Infrastructure Offers Significant Competitive Advantage

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Energy, a leading data center provider, offers innovative and sustainable data centers composed of dynamic hyperscale infrastructure, scaling to support various IT densities specific to customer demand. With built-in power and patented cooling technology, Aligned Energy's hyperscale deployments are efficient, adaptable, and sustainable.

"Our scalable technology offers customers significant advantages, allowing them the ability to deploy a variety of densities when and where needed," said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. "We pre-fabricate components for easy, fast, and efficient positioning so customers can scale vertically or horizontally and support 1-50kW per rack within the same row."

Aligned Energy's award-winning data center cooling technology removes heat, instead of forcing cool air into a data hall. Factory-built eSYNC absorption units capture and remove heat at its source, resulting in a hyper-scalable and highly-efficient environment that constantly adapts to changing IT loads. This cooling technology is efficient in any climate, with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15.

With the capability to support high, mixed, and variable power densities, Aligned Energy's facilities allow customers to adapt to changing demand consistently. Because the eSYNCs are close-coupled with racks, the heat removal system instantly adapts to server demand. The variable fan speeds and pumps respond in real-time to changing loads to maintain system responsivity that meets customer's current and future demands.

Clients rely on Aligned Energy's future-proof hyperscale solutions that dynamically adjust consuming less space, electricity and water for significant cost savings. Aligned Energy's hyperscale cooling technology utilizes up to 80 percent less energy and 85 percent less water to reduce resource usage and lessen the environmental impact.

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility—accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions combined with our patented cooling technology offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line.

