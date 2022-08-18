Aligned Orthopedic Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Jordan-Young Institute

Third Partnership in 2022 Expands Aligned Ortho's Specialty Practice to Neurosurgery, Spine, and Physiatry in the Mid-Atlantic

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Orthopedic Partners (Aligned Ortho), a physician-led and majority physician-owned provider of orthopedic services in the greater Mid-Atlantic region and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), today announced a partnership with the Jordan-Young Institute, a specialized orthopedic practice with renowned physicians at the cutting edge of orthopedics, neurosurgery and physiatry.

Established in 1986 and based in Virginia Beach, VA, the Jordan-Young Institute team performs thousands of surgeries and procedures per year involving the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, spine, foot & ankle, from the most minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures to the more complex joint replacement revision and advanced spine procedures. Jordan-Young's surgeons are considered both regional and national experts for many of these procedures and routinely serve as instructors and authors for a variety of orthopedic and neurosurgery training courses and texts. The combination with Aligned Ortho creates the leading orthopedic care services provider in the Mid-Atlantic region with over 50 world class physicians. Visit www.jordan-younginstitute.com.

Emil Engels, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Aligned Ortho, commented, "The skill, proficiency, and expertise provided by Jordan-Young's team of 14 doctors have earned them reputations as pioneers in groundbreaking innovative solutions that continue to advance the standard of patient care. Their surgeons and physiatrists, combined with a dedicated team of caring professionals, have the traits we look for in determining whether a cultural fit exists for a partnership. In Jordan-Young, we found a perfect fit and could not be more excited to partner with them. Jordan-Young will serve as the platform practice in the Virginia Beach/Norfolk area as we look to expand and build density in a contiguous and complementary market."

Dr. Sri Durbhakula, a nationally renowned joint surgeon and newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of the platform, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome the Jordan-Young Institute to our platform, which will further allow us to develop efficiencies, use data analytics and expand our research arm to deliver the highest caliber of patient care. This further establishes Aligned Ortho as a national brand in orthopedics with several of the most well reputed doctors in the region."

Dr. Kevin Bonner of Jordan-Young said, "At the Jordan-Young Institute, we have set a very high bar for ourselves and take pride in delivering care which is considered nationally and even internationally to be at the highest level. However, we are continually striving to improve our patient care and outcomes. Going into the future we feel that taking advantage of synergies with like-minded groups and institutions will allow us to add efficiencies, optimize delivery and allow physicians to focus on patient-centric medical care. We have had a professional relationship with Aligned Ortho and are pleased to now be joining them. Together, we can continue to build a vertically integrated musculoskeletal platform that is focused on quality outcomes and bringing value to healthcare."

Andy Wilkins, a Managing Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, which invested in Aligned Ortho in 2018, said, "Jordan-Young has created an outstanding practice over the past three plus decades, and this carefully selected partnership expands Aligned Ortho's Mid-Atlantic footprint with a team of professionals with regional and national reputations. Aligned Ortho has quadrupled its size in eighteen months but does not sacrifice the excellent care they provide as they grow with high-quality partnerships."

About Aligned Orthopedic Partners

Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care to patients in the Mid-Atlantic. Aligned Ortho has over 125 providers including 50 board-certified orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and physiatrists with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care from eight clinic locations as well as affiliated surgery and ortho-specific urgent care centers. For more information, visit www.alignedortho.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

