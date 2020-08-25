AliGraphics Announces New Xerox® Iridesse™ Production Press Capabilities

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliGraphics, a leading provider of comprehensive printing, graphics, mailing and fulfillment services and promotions, announced today its purchase of the Xerox® Iridesse™ production press. This leading-edge press offers highly-automated, agile digital production along with superior image quality and captivating embellishments. Its one-pass capability, workflow automation for incorporating metallics and varnishes, combined with its run-time quality control, are key differentiators for Xerox and give printers a competitive advantage. A key feature of the Iridesse™ is the award-winning Color FLX technology it uses to layer CMYK with up to two specialty dry inks in one single production pass to deliver optimum color registration and unique effects.

According to AliGraphics President John Dubil, "Iridesse is a high speed, six station color press that combines four-color printing with up two specialty dry inks in one printing pass. It eliminates the need for multiple presses and processes typically required for print embellishments which, in turn, drive increased capacity and profits for customers. It can perform tasks that other digital production presses cannot, but what's most important is how it benefits our customers."

AliGraphics will leverage Iridesse's ability to use flexible combination of High Definition Emulsion Aggregate (HD EA) Specialty Dry Inks to deliver metallic gold and metallic silver which strike a balance between low-cost CMYK metallic representation and high-end offline foil stamping. Using HD EA white and clear colors, a broader range of design effects can be created. In addition to delivering exceptional four-color quality, the Iridesse provides ultra HD resolution, and high quality, low gloss printing with consistently brilliant color.

For those projects that demand another level of drama, the Iridesse offers extraordinary embellishment effects achieved through layering of the specialty dry inks and combinations of CMYK tints to create stunning spot colors, metallic gradients, iridescent palettes and photographic enhancements.

AliGraphics will be applying the Iridesse for a wide range of complex projects and those on tight deadlines. The company will draw on the press' advanced on-demand printing capabilities, automated quality controls and expert color calibration. It will also rely on Iridesse's other strong performance features such as: its full-width array scanning of diagnostic test pages to assure proper image alignment, high-value inline finishing, and ability to easily handled mixed media heavy stock and extra long sheets up to 47.2".

Using the Iridesse, AliGraphics will be able to move select manual, offline finishing processes to an advanced automated, end-to-end production line delivering an extra high value proposition to its customers requiring projects ranging from tri-fold brochures, pocket folders, fliers, menus and dust jackets to banners, gift packages and other marketing communications projects.

For more information or to request a quote for your next print project, visit: www.aligraphics.com or call, Toll Free: 866-647-4623 or 914-367-5499.

About AliGraphics

AliGraphics is a full-service provider of offset and digital printing, graphics, mailing and fulfillment services and promotions designed to meet all your print material needs. The Company, a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies, is headquartered in White Plains, New York. With its proven track record for high quality printed materials, delivered on time and on budget, AliGraphics has earned the respect and loyalty of a diverse client base representing a variety of industries. Our clientele also includes many companies from Fortune 500, middle-market and small businesses; advertising agencies; business, civic and trade associations; unions; colleges and universities; public and private schools; healthcare institutions; nonprofits; municipal agencies and political candidates.

SOURCE AliGraphics

Related Links

https://aligraphics.com

