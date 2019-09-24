Ali'i Animal Hospital and Pet Resort Grand Opening September 24, 2019

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali'i Animal Hospital and Pet Resort (AliiAnimal.com), Honolulu's first luxury pet resort and full-service animal hospital, is opening its doors in Kakaako.

Dr. Joanna Cook, Medical Director, and Matt Malta, Hospital and Resort Director, Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort

The grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at their new facility at 942 Kawaiahao Street in Kakaako. Beginning with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, the grand opening celebration will honor working dogs, with special guest speakers from Guide Dogs of Hawaii and K9 Handlers. Following the blessing, the facility will host an open house from 10:30am to 1:30pm and 3:30pm to 5:30pm for tours of the facility. A casting call for Ali'i Animal's mascots will take place between 1:30 to 3:30pm.

Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort is a convenient choice for luxury pet boarding, daycare, and grooming services. Pets are treated to spacious 24 to 42 square foot glass-doored suites, complete with amenities such as ergonomic, allergen-free pet beds, soothing music, a flat-panel TV, and online pet video monitoring for pet parents to view their pets while away. At least three times a day, dogs enjoy playtime either one-on-one with resort staff or they can b˙e signed up for all day play, where pets can romp over, under, and through obstacles, all under the supervision of veterinary-trained staff. Pampered pets can be signed up for massages, pedicures, and spa-like baths with Ali'i's signature lilikoi and pineapple scented products during their stay.

Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort is a "Fear Free" facility, with all aspects of facility operations designed to put pets at ease. The state-of-the-art hospital includes five exam rooms, digital full-body X-ray, ultrasound, treatment rooms, a surgery suite, a dental surgery room with a hand-held dental X-ray machine, and an on-site laboratory for expedient return of blood test results. Ali'i Animal Hospital also has an in-house pharmacy that stocks an extensive range of medications, parasite preventatives, supplements, prescription diets, and more.

Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort was founded by Dr. Joanna Cook and Matt Malta on the value of imi ola, which means "to seek life's highest form." This vision translates to providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats. A Punahou graduate who received her bachelor's degree in animal science at UH-Manoa and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Western University College of Veterinary Medicine, Cook gained additional study and experience in a year-long internship at Wheatridge Animal Hospital in Colorado before returning to Hawaii to practice. Born in Honolulu and raised in Kailua, Hospital and Resort Director, Matt Malta, has over 20 years of management experience and was previously the hospital director for the largest animal hospital on Oahu.

Dr. Cook is thrilled to bring an exceptional veterinary experience to Oahu. "We want your pets to have their best life possible by providing them with the best health care and providing you with the highest level of client service," said Dr. Cook.

Tours of Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort will be available during the grand opening week from September 24 through September 27. Pet resort reservations and veterinary appointments are available for immediate booking now by calling (808) 234-3441 or on AliiAnimal.com.

Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort is a full-service animal hospital providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats of Oahu. Ali'i's luxury pet resort offers dogs superior boarding, daycare, and grooming experiences, all under the watchful eye of veterinarians and medically-trained staff. Learn more at AliiAnimal.com or call (808) 234-3441.

If you'd like to schedule an interview with Joanna Cook and Matt Malta, please contact Melinda Mullis at 223557@email4pr.com or 808-284-2011.

Contact:

Melinda Mullis

on behalf of Ali'i Animal Hospital & Resort

OrangeRoc

Cell: (808) 284-2011

Office: (808) 792-3077

223557@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort

Related Links

https://aliianimal.com

