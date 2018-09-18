Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Election of Directors

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX :ATD.A ) (TSX :ATD.B ) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 27, 2018, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Alain Bouchard 1,564,785,344 98.91 17,289,029 1.09 Nathalie Bourque 1,577,554,877 99.71 4,519,496 0.29 Eric Boyko 1,579,080,882 99.81 2,993,491 0.19 Jacques D'Amours 1,565,296,039 98.94 16,778,334 1.06 Jean Élie 1,567,917,481 99.11 14,156,892 0.89 Richard Fortin 1,565,279,492 98.94 16,794,881 1.06 Brian Hannasch 1,576,246,031 99.63 5,828,342 0.37 Mélanie Kau 1,564,061,092 98.86 18,013,281 1.14 Monique F. Leroux 1,577,354,914 99.70 4,719,459 0.30 Réal Plourde 1,565,316,462 98.94 16,757,911 1.06 Daniel Rabinowicz 1,576,839,840 99.67 5,234,533 0.33

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland and also has an important presence in Poland.

As of July 22, 2018, Couche-Tard's network comprised 9,978 convenience stores throughout North America, including 8,691 stores with road transportation fuel dispensing. Its North American network consists of 19 business units, including 15 in the United States covering 48 states and 4 in Canada covering all 10 provinces. Approximately 105,000 people are employed throughout its network and at its service offices in North America. In addition, through CrossAmerica Partners LP, Couche-Tard supplies road transportation fuel under various brands to approximately 1,300 locations in the United States.

In Europe, Couche-Tard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through ten business units. As of July 22, 2018, Couche-Tard's network comprised 2,723 stores, the majority of which offer road transportation fuel and convenience products while the others are unmanned automated fuel stations which only offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard also offers other products, including stationary energy, marine fuel and aviation fuel. Including employees at branded franchise stores, approximately 25,000 people work in its retail network, terminals and service offices across Europe.

In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,000 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: http://corpo.couche‑tard.com.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Related Links

http://corpo.couche-tard.com/

