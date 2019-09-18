Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Election of Directors

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced that all the candidates proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated July 26, 2019, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

NOMINEE IN FAVOR

(#) IN FAVOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Alain Bouchard 1,567,746,938 98.79 19,253,727 1.21 Mélanie Kau 1,567,557,358 98.77 19,443,307 1.23 Jean Bernier 1,551,361,799 97.75 35,638,866 2.25 Nathalie Bourque 1,584,453,594 99.84 2,547,071 0.16 Eric Boyko 1,582,831,221 99.74 4,169,444 0.26 Jacques D'Amours 1,568,238,675 98.82 18,761,990 1.18 Richard Fortin 1,568,253,663 98.82 18,747,002 1.18 Brian Hannasch 1,579,843,999 99.55 7,156,666 0.45 Marie Josée Lamothe 1,586,355,149 99.96 645,516 0.04 Monique F. Leroux 1,577,876,108 99.43 9,124,557 0.57 Réal Plourde 1,568,235,127 98.82 18,765,538 1.18 Daniel Rabinowicz 1,584,409,328 99.84 2,591,337 0.16 Louis Têtu 1,586,390,820 99.96 609,845 0.04

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche‑tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

