Alimera Sciences Announces Three Podium Presentations for ILUVIEN® to be Presented at 2018 Retina Society's Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ : ALIM ) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that two presentations will be delivered, and one poster presented, on ILUVIEN® during the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Retina Society being held September 12-15 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

"We are pleased with the presentations and poster being shared this year at Retina Society," said Dan Myers, CEO of Alimera. "We are particularly excited to share new data from the USER (U.S. Retrospective Chart Review in Patients Receiving ILUVIEN) Study in one of the presentations that we believe is relevant in the management of DME. This presentation will discuss the benefit of ILUVIEN's CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ delivery to reduce both the recurrence of edema and retinal thickness variability to maintain a consistently drier retina."

Scheduled to be presented at the podium on September 14th are:

8:41 a.m. – "Effect of Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc) 0.2µg/day Implant on the Decision to Drive in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema," by Ivan Suner , M.D.

– "Effect of Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc) 0.2µg/day Implant on the Decision to Drive in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema," by , M.D. 8:51 a.m. – "USER Study Real World Outcomes: Reduction in Retinal Thickness Variability with the Fluocinolone Acetonide (ILUVIEN®) Implant for Diabetic Macular Edema," by Christopher Riemann , M.D.

– "USER Study Real World Outcomes: Reduction in Retinal Thickness Variability with the Fluocinolone Acetonide (ILUVIEN®) Implant for Diabetic Macular Edema," by , M.D. 8:56 a.m. – "The Effect of DME Duration on Visual and Anatomical Response to the Fluocinolone Acetonide Implant — a Subgroup Analysis from the 3-year RETRO-IDEAL Study in Germany ," by Albert Augustin , M.D.

The following poster is included in Poster Session II – Saturday, September 15, 12:28 p.m. – 1:22 p.m.:

"Consecutive Series of Long Term Outcomes with the Fluocinolone Acetonide 0.2 ug/day (ILUVIEN 0.19 mg) Implant for Diabetic Macular Edema," by Daniel Kiernan , M.D.

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN'S U.S. Indication

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant approved in the U.S. to treat diabetic macular edema in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. Each ILUVIEN implant is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ : ALIM ), founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product portfolio. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

