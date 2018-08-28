Alimera Sciences to Present at the 20th Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ : ALIM ), a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that Dan Myers, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place September 5-6, 2018 at the St. Regis in New York, New York.

The Company's presentation will take place on Thursday, September 6th at 3:00PM Eastern Time, a webcast and audio replay will be available for 90 days online at www.alimerasciences.com.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product portfolio. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries: For investor inquiries: Katie Brazel CG Capital for Alimera Sciences for Alimera Sciences 404-317-8361 877-889-1972 kbrazel@bellsouth.net investorrelations@cg.capital

