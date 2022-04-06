Alina Lodge Announces New 28 Day Residential Addiction Treatment Program

Alina Lodge Announces a 28-Day Minimum Stay for the Residential Addiction Treatment Program in Blairstown, New Jersey (with more extended duration programs available as needed).

BLAIRSTOWN, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alina Lodge is delighted to announce a reduction in minimum stay from 90 to 28 days; with the same quality of care and access to our compassionate professional staff.

In 2020, we saw remarkable success in admitting more students, helping more families, and proving the impact of our unique clinical approach; we are very excited to take this next step in making treatment more affordable and allowing more people to experience the life-changing treatment that Alina Lodge offers by reducing our minimum stay to 28-days.

Gratitude Hall, Alina Lodge Bill Robbins, Executive Director, Alina Lodge, Blairstown, New Jersey

We understand that not everyone struggling with addiction can commit to a 90-day residential program due to time, cost, or obligations at work or home and this reduction allows people to get the treatment they need without sacrifice or struggle.

Executive Director Bill Robbins commented: "I am thrilled that we are now able to offer the highest level of clinical services to more individuals and families decimated by various substance use disorders. We are as dedicated as ever to our long-standing commitment to long-term treatment and are delighted to make our clinical expertise affordable for those whose progression is less severe but still need addiction treatment."

In addition to our 28-day minimum, Alina Lodge is making further improvements to eliminate barriers to our residential treatment program:

Dedicated designated smoking areas are now in place

Onsite, full-service detox available

Supervised access to work is available

Connecting with family and children within the first 28 days is permitted

About Alina Lodge:

Founded in 1957, Alina Lodge is a premier residential substance use disorder rehabilitation facility, widely considered to be among the top residential treatment centers in the United States.

Alina Lodge has developed into a legacy program by continuously being at the forefront of treatment, with our clinical treatment plans as unique as those coming into our care. Our mission at Alina Lodge is to help individuals and their families attain and maintain lives of hope and recovery from substance use disorders. We fundamentally believe that long-term treatment is paramount to lifelong recovery.

Our Programs at Alina Lodge are uniquely designed and include:

Residential Substance Use Disorder treatment, with the length of care starting at 28 days

Gender specific clinical treatment

Comprehensive aftercare, including a robust alumni program

Haley House Transitional Home for Women

Additionally, you will find we offer comprehensive clinical care including: Family therapy, to help families heal from the devastation of active addition; MBRP (Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention) therapy; Grief therapy, for those suffering from the loss of a loved one; Sex and relationship group; Intimacy/authenticity workshops; Enneagram group, Eating disorder therapy; and of course, our standard Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy program to address complex trauma. All our programs incorporate aspects of the 12-step model and are modified to suit our students' needs.

Nestled among the gorgeous state parks and state forests of New Jersey, Alina Lodge's campus is an ideal place to begin the recovery journey. To learn more, reach out to our compassionate, discrete intake staff online or by calling 833.753.0866. It's time everyone got the help they deserve.

Location: Alina Lodge is located at 61 Ward Road, Blairstown, NJ 07825

Media contact:

David Curtis

[email protected]

833-411-4-SEO

SOURCE Alina Lodge