Alion Awarded $182M Contract To Provide Joint Semi-Automated Forces (JSAF) Support To Navy Virtual And Constructive Fleet Training Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it is has been awarded a $182M task order from the U.S. Navy to provide Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) Joint Semi-Automated Forces (JSAF) Research and Development (R&D) to Navy Virtual and Constructive Fleet Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO). Alion will provide research, engineering design, analysis, and development of a robust virtual and constructive capability that integrates emerging technologies and enhances fleet training systems and expands upon research and development (R&D) of prototype solutions for new training capabilities and network security management in support of evolving Fleet Training Wholeness (FTW) requirements in emerging warfare areas.

"Alion's expert modeling and simulation engineers and software engineers bring the latest technology and innovations to the Navy's tactical training environment and continue to provide exceptional world class support to our mission partners," said Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Group. "As we migrate to Multi-Domain Operations, it is imperative that training environments and solutions excel at providing real world training and mission rehearsal support for our warfighters, and Alion is dedicated to that mission."

Areas of specific focus include Integrated Software Design, Integration of NCTE with LVC Training Environments, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), Information Operations (IO) and Information Related Capabilities (IRC), Enhanced Aviation Simulator and Synthetic Training, Network & Communication Architecture Engineering, Improved Undersea Warfare (USW) Training, and Cyber Security support.

This task order has a 48-month period of performance and was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

