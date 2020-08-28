Alion Awarded $20 Million Task Order to Develop Autonomy and Navigation Technology for U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $20 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Autonomy and Navigation Technology (ANT) Development.

"Alion has some of the greatest engineering and technology minds in industry partnering side-by-side with our customers to face challenging issues and create technologies, solutions and advancements in innovation to keep our nation ahead," said Eric Wright, Alion's vice president of the Integrated Solutions Operation within the Advanced Technology Group. "We are privileged to be working with the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology to achieve the goals of the ANT Center."

The ANT Center is a forward-looking research center within the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) seeking to identify and solve tomorrow's most challenging autonomy and navigation problems. The ANT Center's goal is to develop navigation technology that ensures the Department of Defense (DoD) can navigate anywhere, anytime, using anything, and to improve the DoD's ability to conduct autonomous operations.

Alion will research, assess, analyze, and develop the ANT Center's research in autonomous and cooperative systems, non-Global Positioning System (GPS) precision navigation, and robust Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) navigation/Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR). This effort supports the AFIT's mission to advance air, space, and cyberspace power for the nation, its partners, and our armed forces by conducting relevant defense-focused research to enhance technical graduate and continuing education, while supporting the development and evolution of navigation and autonomy technologies, impacting weapon systems across the DoD.

This task was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities by driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

