Alion Awarded $248M Navy Continuous Training Environment Integrating Architecture Development Contract

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces that it has been awarded a $248M contract for Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE), Integrating Architecture Development.

"Alion is dedicated to delivering cutting edge software, simulations, networking and virtual technology that supports the Navy's tactical training environment. We are honored to continue to provide world class solutions to our mission partners," said Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion. "It is imperative that live and synthetic training environments excel at providing real world mission rehearsal support for our warfighters. We look forward to continue world class support to the mission."

Alion will provide research, development, test and engineering to develop and integrate new and enhanced training architecture and systems for advanced warfighter training at various Fleet Warfighting and Training Commands. Work will focus on the development and integration of the NCTE Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) architecture and systems for advanced Warfighter training.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002. This contract has a 48-month period of performance.



ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC).

