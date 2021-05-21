Alion Awarded $285 Million Task Order for Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, and Cyber Security for Leading Edge Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO)

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $285 million task order with a 48-month period of performance for Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, and Cyber Security for Leading Edge Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO). This task order is to provide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) of new software, technologies, and methods to enable improvements within the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE). Alion will support software engineering, systems integration, and cyber security across a wide spectrum of NCTE engineering projects. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

"The Alion NCTE team's technical understanding, experience, and customer insight ensures continued Fleet training capability development and delivery. We have brought more than 20 years of significant technology innovation for Fleet training with our high-quality software development and engineering team," said Glenn Goodman, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Live, Virtual and Constructive Solutions Group. "As the prime developer of NCTE's Navy Training Baseline (NTB) software and Enterprise Tactical Training Network, we enhance productivity using agile engineering to provide continuous evolution of training technologies and solutions to support Navy, Joint, and Coalition mission partners."

Over the past 15 years, the NCTE has integrated new capabilities, systems, and training networks for the Fleet and delivered advanced distributed weapon systems training in the execution of Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) and Combatant Commander (COCOM) Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) exercises. The NCTE includes an enterprise network of interconnected nodes located throughout the United States and multiple coalition partner nations with over 90 training sites currently connected to the network. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division (NSCWCORDIV), Range Systems Engineering Department, Training Range Systems (RS-20) is responsible for the management of the NCTE and the Navy Combined Tactical Training Ranges (CTTR) which enable the training of Naval Forces throughout the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

