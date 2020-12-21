Alion Awarded $39 Million Task Order to Provide Rapid Technical Collection and Demonstration for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Fleet Innovation Team (FIT)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $39 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Rapid Technical Collection and Demonstration for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Fleet Innovation Team (FIT). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"Alion will leverage its expertise in research, rapid prototyping, technical development and integration to provide cost-effective emerging technology recommendations for the operation and enhancement of technical collection capabilities and counter-collection capabilities for the warfighter," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President of Alion's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group. "Alion's ISR and sensor technology will play a key role in developing advanced, innovative solutions that are essential in identifying threats and implementing countermeasures to hostile ISR systems."

Alion will support the Naval Air System Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) and its mission partners by performing system analysis, functional allocations, synthesis, and evaluation efforts necessary to transform an operational need into a rapid reaction that results in an effective, affordable, and operable system. This task order will focus on the integration and coordination of systems and subsystems to provide rapid Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) to urgent, sensitive operations for technical collection of intelligence across the Fleet Innovation Team mission area.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

