Alion Awarded $59M Contract For The Implementation Of Advanced Threats For Weapons Systems Research and Development For Navy Warfare Development Command Red Cell, Information Operations Cell, and Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Cell

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today it has been awarded a $59M contract for the implementation of advanced threats for weapon system research and development for the Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) Red Cell, information operations cell, and electromagnetic maneuver warfare cell. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle that allows for competition at the task order (TO) level. These DoD IAC MAC TOs are awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work to be performed for various U.S. Military organizations.

"With a dedicated full-time team, Alion will continue delivering ideas for warfighters through analysis and development of innovative solutions for operational challenges," said Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Group. "Alion's strong past performance features a team of proven performers with a deep understanding of the technical work, which enables the team to continue delivering critical solutions for NWDC."

Alion will provide engineering research, analysis, requirements identification, planning, scheduling, and software and concept development to enhance the scope and fidelity of weapons systems representations, specifically in the areas of advanced Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS)-dependent, IRC-related weapons systems, and OPFOR platforms (e.g., Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) systems) in order to support wargaming exercises and experimentation.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

