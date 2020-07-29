Alion Awarded $75M Fighter/Bomber Enterprise Task Order To Support The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Fighters/Advanced Aircraft And Bombers Directorates

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded a $75M Fighter/Bomber Enterprise task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate and Bombers Directorate (AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB, respectively). AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB provide state-of-the-art technical support for every U.S. Air Force (USAF) fighter and bomber weapon system currently in the USAF inventory supporting U.S. joint services and several foreign military partners. Alion will define, develop, and provide analysis for acquisition, sustainment, cyber security, and resiliency strategies for researching, developing, producing, fielding, and sustaining major weapon systems and subsystems, as well as modifying existing weapon systems and subsystems, to meet the needs of the USAF, U.S. joint services, and coalition partners.

"Alion brings a high-level of weapon systems logistics, acquisitions, and cybersecurity expertise coupled with a strong systems engineering approach to this program, which enables us to quickly address current requirements and focus on developing future solutions," said Todd Stirtzinger, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Technology Group. "Alion's history of avionics, airworthiness, and cyber experience allows us to further the mission success of our customers."

Work under this task order will contribute to the achievement of AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB missions and facilitate their roles supporting the U.S. Air Force, additional U.S. Armed Services, and international customers/partners. Deliverables will further define, develop and inform the Air Force's capability development and acquisition planning pertaining to weapon system RDT&E, procurement, fielding, and sustainment efforts. The results and findings of this effort will provide a valuable source of information for future application to the Fighters & Advanced Aircraft and Bombers Directorates portfolio programs as well as to other Air Force, Navy, Army, and DoD programs.

This task order has a 60-month period of performance and was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC), Multiple Award Contract (MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of DTIC and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities by driving innovation and technological developments while enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

