Alion Awarded $89 Million Task Order to Provide Advanced Analysis and Engineering and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) with Technology Insertion for United States Air Force (USAF) Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded Alion Science and Technology an $89 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Advanced Analysis and Engineering and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) with Technology Insertion for the USAF Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"Alion is a driving force behind machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data fusion across multi-domain environments and operations focused on moving operations forward and enabling mission success," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group. "Our team has extensive experience bringing together the best technology and expertise from across industry to address challenges with advanced solutions. With a breadth of experience in rapid prototyping we can deliver these solutions at the speed and scale needed to support the warfighter."

Alion will provide RDT&E of emerging technologies, examine cross-domain and multi-domain techniques, and develop innovative technical solutions in research, engineering, science, technology, rapid prototyping, technical development, integration, and operational support in order to enhance the AFWIC mission and support the advancement of the AFWIC enterprise into the next era. The focus will be on software and data integration, coordination, knowledge management, and information sharing of systems and subsystems for military sensing; Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) data collection, collection management, analysis, and dissemination; Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2); Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) National and Component Mission Initiatives (NMI/CMI); AI/ML; and autonomous software monitoring. This shall also emphasize continuous data fusion for warfare during execution and after-action assessment, including Joint Weapon System defense systems, Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS), Air Operation Centers (AOCs), and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

