Alion Awarded $950M Advanced Battle Management System Contract

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it is has been awarded a $950M ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"To be among the nation's top defense and intelligence companies awarded this ID/IQ, reaffirms that Alion's engineers, technologists, and subject matter experts are leaders in developing transformational solutions that advance our warfighters and address national priority issues," said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion.

Katie Selbe, Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager, added, "Alion will continue to focus on the needs of warfighters bringing innovation to the problem at hand to solve the critical needs of our customers. That is our top priority, and will continue to drive how we bring innovation to the forefront."

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

