Alion Chief Information Officer Chris Soong Named the Corporate Winner of the 2020 Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE® Awards

"Chris's future-forward approach allows Alion to stay ahead. He and his team are not just solving for the needs of the company today but are looking at the forthcoming technological advances to include 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and increased automation to streamline business operations and processes," said Steve Schorer, Alion's Chairman and CEO. "I feel fortunate to have Chris as a member of my leadership team. He is a collaborative and a forward-thinking leader who has transformed Alion's IT strategy and he is dedicated to making Alion an even better place to work for everyone."

Chris Soong is the Chief Information Officer and a Senior Vice President at Alion. He oversees all aspects of the Corporate Information Technology group inclusive of enterprise infrastructure, information security, collaboration solutions, application development and data analytics. With 25 years of experience in the IT industry, he is driving rapid growth and success for technology-driven corporations.

"I am humbled to receive such a premiere industry award and would like to thank the award committee," said Chris Soong, Chief Information Officer. "There are so many deserving individuals who successfully lead their IT organizations, and to be recognized is an honor. I would like to acknowledge Alion, the Executive Leadership team and my IT organization. Together we are building something great. I am blessed to be part of a group of highly talented and committed individuals to work with."

For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association. The Capital CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the Capital Area. The Capital CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. CIOs are typically recognized in multiple categories, based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

