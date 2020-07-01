Alion Named To Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List Of Top Federal Contractors

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the ninth annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2019 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Alion ranked #68 in Analysis of Unclassified, Prime Contracts Awarded Across All Federal Government Agencies.

The BGOV200 combines rich data and insightful analysis to explore the contract dynamics of the past year at 92 agencies and departments across 20 different purchasing categories. Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that federal government spending reached a new high in fiscal 2019: $597 billion. This represents the fourth straight year of federal contract spending growth, up from $442 billion in fiscal 2015.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Steve Schorer, Alion Chairman and CEO. "Alion continues to focus on rapidly deploying leading edge technical solutions for defense and intelligence customers, developing technology that excels missions forward, and building a world-class team of engineers and technologists that deliver exceptional results."

To learn more about Bloomberg BGOV200 List, click here.

ABOUT BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

