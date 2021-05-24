Alion Senior Vice President and General Counsel Brian Fisher Named a Top 15 General Counsel to Watch in 2021 By WashingtonExec

WashingtonExec states, "Innovating government from within so services and processes can be more efficient, requires more than emerging technologies and IT modernization strategies. It requires compliance, reporting and regulations that don't often make the headlines, but nonetheless make it all possible. With every proposal, contract award or technology, GovCon in-house lawyers make sure the deals are secure, the technology is legal, and everything involved falls with government requirements."

"I am honored to have been recognized by WashingtonExec as a top General Counsel in our industry," said Brian Fisher, Alion Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "Leadership in the government contracting industry has become increasingly complex in a continually evolving business and regulatory environment. We constantly adapt our practices and strategies to meet these changes while supporting our business growth and revenue goals."

With 12 years of business operations expertise plus legal experience of more than 25 years, Brian Fisher has represented some of the nation's most prominent companies in the aerospace, intelligence, and information technology industries. His background includes experience in private practice, government service at the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, and as in-house counsel. Brian is responsible for all legal, export control, ethics and compliance, and corporate governance.

To read more visit WashingtonExec Top 15 General Counsels to Watch.

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our customers in Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

