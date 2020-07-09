Alion Senior Vice President Of Operations Terri Walker-Spoonhour Named A Top 25 DOD Executive To Watch In 2020 By WashingtonExec

"It is an honor to serve the missions of our defense community," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Every day our outstanding group of engineers and innovators focus on bringing the best solutions to our defense and frontline warfighters critical missions. I am proud to be part of this team, and appreciate WashingtonExec and its community of respected leaders for this recognition."

Terri has vast operational, program, and industry experience with proven leadership skills that make her an exceptional leader driving positive results across the corporation. There is continued demand for Alion's expertise and technologies supporting U.S. Defense and Intelligence communities. This is directly attributed to Alion's strong business strategy and plan, areas that Terri works side by side with Alion's CEO and CFO to define and implement. Alion's long-term growth, development of products and franchises in ISR, big data platforms, cyber analytics, synthetics, C5 software, and spectrum dominance continue to be leading business strategy drivers.

To read more visit WashingtonExec Top 25 DOD Executives to Watch.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

